Cyclist completes fundraising UK tour of 168 RNLI stations
A fundraising cyclist who visited Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Stonehaven on a tour of all 168 UK mainland RNLI stations has successfully completed his challenge.
Harry Lidgley started at RNLI HQ in Poole on May 1, and returned to Poole on the June 3 after 34 days cycling, averaging 192km (120 miles) per day.
In the process, he has raised over £6000 for the RNLI, meaning he smashed both his targets of completing the challenge inside 42 days and raising £5000 for the life-saving charity.
Harry said: “I got everything out of the challenge that I had been hoping to – immense satisfaction at completing my circumnavigation, the chance to cycle through some spectacular regions around our coastline, and the opportunity to meet many RNLI crew members.
"Everyone I met was really enthusiastic about my challenge, which was always a great morale boost.
“Of course, at times, it wasn’t all plain sailing.
"I had a mix of just about every type of weather condition, enduring hail showers and cold nights in the South West, a few washout rainy days in Wales, some very tough headwinds in Scotland, and scorching heat back on the English south coast as I neared the finish.
"On days like these I just had to grit my teeth and do the best I could.
"But these are the really valuable days that build your capacity to endure and your mental resilience – all good training for future events!
There’s still the opportunity to donate to Harry’s fundraising appeal on behalf of the RNLI.
Donations can be made through his challenge website – www.gblifeboatcycle.com.