Public allocates priority funds

The community in and around Portlethen have been engaging directly with funding local organisatiions through a Participatory Budgeting exercise.

Aberdeenshire Council and Portlethen & District Community Council, with the support of Architecture Design Scotland, involved the public in building an action plan that was clear to the community, service providers and potential developers.

This was built around 14 themes including public transport, social interaction, streets and spaces, and play and recreation all of which shape experiences of a place and based on the evidence around their impact on health and well-being.

Aberdeenshire Council allocated £20,000 for the Participatory Budgeting, managed by the community council with the final vote taking place at the Portlethen Gala.

Of those in attendance, 286 voted for their favourite projects out of a total of eight with the following results: 1 Portlethen & District Voluntary Ambulance Association - £3,000 (Transportation); Hillside School P7 - £118 (Community Café), 3 Dementia Friendly Portlethen - £1,500 (Musical Memories Project), 4 Portlethen Primary, Parent Participation - £8,000 (Playground Improvement Project); 5 Portlethen Men’s Shed - £7,382 (Sensory Garden).

A spokesman said: “While Portlethen Moss Conservation Group, Portlethen Gala Committee and Sportlethen were unsuccessful, the community council is keen to work with the groups in the future to realise their projects.”