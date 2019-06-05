Royal award for volunteers

A group of dedicated Stonehaven volunteers has been honoured by The Queen for their safeguarding of the town’s heritage.

The Stonehaven Tolbooth Association has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

They protect the heritage of the Tolbooth museum and the Old Town clock tower, helping to preserve an iconic building and demonstrating there is both a local and visitor demand for a successful museum.

The volunteers give their time and practical and professional skills to maintain, enhance and promote the museum. Since taking over, there has been a significant year-on-year rise in footfall with around 24,000 visits by local people and visitors in 2017 and 2018.

They have also altered the museum’s ethos from a fairly static display to one that reflects the vibrant Stonehaven community. Situated in a prime position at the harbour, it encourages visitors to stay longer in this historic part of the town to the benefit of other businesses in the vicinity.

Representatives association will attend the garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in July, along with other recipients of this year’s award and other invited guests and will receive the award from Carol Kinghorn, Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, later this summer.

Mrs Kinghorn said: “I’m delighted that this group’s work has been recognised in this way for their outstanding commitment to the museum.”