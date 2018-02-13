Video: How to make the ‘perfect’ pancake

Whether you like to have them savoury or sweet, Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day as it’s also known in the UK, is the perfect excuse for a treat this Tuesday.

But what constitutes the ‘perfect’ pancake? Should you use salt or not? A little vanilla extract? And what about the best toppings?

What will you have on your pancakes? Picture by Mark Bonita/Flickr

Not to fear, we’ve produced a video guide on making the perfect pancakes to wow the family, and it’s very quick and simple.

You’ll need the pancake staples of course - flour, milk, eggs and caster sugar. But we’ve also included two quick recipes for a banana filling and a toffee sauce!

Of course, you opt for a simple lemon and sugar topping, or why not go savoury with chilli con carne or cheese and ham?

Whatever you decide, enjoy! And share your pictures with us on our Facebook page!