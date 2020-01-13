A90 crash victim named

Police have named an 80-year-old man who died in a road crash south of Stonehaven.

Eric Douglas, from the Stonehaven area, was driving a white Kia Rio which was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Zafira and an Isuzu D-Max.

The incident took place on the A90 near Lumgair around 5pm on Friday.

Mr Douglas’s family said in a statement: “Eric was a loving father, grandfather and friend to many who was well known in the local community.

“We are deeply saddened by his death and he will be greatly missed.”

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident and haven’t yet spoken to them to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2696 of January 10.