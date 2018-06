Work on the Aberdeen bypass will force the closure of the A90 southbound carriageway at Charleston this weekend.

It will shut from around 10pm tonight (Friday) until 6am on Monday to allow road surfacing and kerbing work.

Signposted diversions will be in operation throughout this period, during which the new Charleston Bridge will be closed. Drivers are advised some delays are likely and to avoid the A90 and A956 at Charleston.