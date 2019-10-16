A92 crash - police appeal for witnesses

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious crash on the A92 near Stonehaven.

The incident happened around 12.45pm on Tuesday, about four miles south of the town, and involved a black Honda Accord and a white Honda CR-V.

A 34-year-old woman and two children, aged four and six, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where they remain.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man and a seven-year-old girl had minor injuries and were discharged from hospital last night.

Constable Matthew Lawson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed the collision, and has not already spoken to police to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1559 of October 15.