A92 safety move ruled out

The Scottish Government has been accused of ‘burying its head in the sand’ after rejecting calls by the Liberal Democrats for a further investigation into accidents on the A92 near Newtonhill.

North East MSP Mike Rumbles and North Kincardine Councillor Ian Mollison are concerned at the number of incidents involving vehicles leaving the road close to a bend southbound between Cammachmore and the village.

Mr Rumbles asked the Scottish Government to intervene but was told that despite the road being ‘considered’ in the annual assessment of trunk road safety, there will be no further investigation into improving safety on the bend.

He said: “Tens of thousands of cars going at high speeds travel up and down the busy stretch of road near Newtonhill every day. It only takes one driver to lose control on the bend and lives could be put at risk.

“I cannot understand why the Scottish Government is burying its head in the sand when putting in simple crash barriers at a few key spots could make all the difference.”

Councillor Mollison added: “I’m disappointed by the complete lack of concern shown by the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland.

“It is not only drivers who are at risk but also pedestrians and unsuspecting families.

“I have spoken to people whose gardens back on to the A92 and many of them are concerned about the danger posed by the road.”

In answer to Mr Rumbles, transport secretary Michael Matheson replied: “Road safety is of paramount importance to the Scottish Government.

“The A90 at Newtonhill has been considered in our recent annual assessment of trunk road safety performance and has not been identified as an area for further investigation.

“There has been one recorded personal injury accident on the A90 in the vicinity of Newtonhill junction within the last three years up to May 7, 2018, involving a vehicle leaving the carriageway.

“The police are not required to record damage only accidents.”