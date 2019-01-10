Aberdeen named by New York Times as top place to visit

The New York Times has named Aberdeen in a list of 52 places to go in 2019.

The publication lists the region’s dramatic coastline, historic castle trail and Royal Deeside as must-see attractions.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire said: “It is fantastic to see Aberdeen included in the New York Times 52 places to go in 2019 and it helps to demonstrates our global appeal.

"American is a valuable market for Scotland, annually contributing £556m to the economy, so for the North-east to be the only UK location recognised is a real feather in our cap.

"The new Caledonian Sleeper carriages provides visitors with a unique luxury Scottish experience, and one they can continue when they arrive in the Aberdeen region thanks to the broad portfolio of high-quality visitor experiences.”

The New York Times 52 places to go in 2019 list can be viewed here.