Aberdeenshire calls in the military

The troops will focus on welfare checks on the ground within those communities still impacted by loss of power and will supplement what the council’s own teams have been doing since the weekend.

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We continue to appreciate all the wonderful examples of community assistance which continue to be evident across the region – whether it be supplies of hot food and drinks, checking on elderly residents and neighbours or helping to deliver supplies.

"Thank you for your all your endeavours and rest assured we continue to work tirelessly to provide the support our communities require at this challenging time.”

Commenting on the move, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: "Since Friday, engineers and council staff have been working to reconnect homes, schools and workplaces across the North East. Businesses and community volunteers have given so much support and I am endlessly thankful to them for that.

"Still, almost a week after the Storm Arwen red weather warning, they need more help.

"I know the decision to ask the British Armed Forces to augment that capacity is a difficult one, and the MoD faces many extra calls on its resources due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our service men and women have faced those with great determination across the North East, Scotland and the whole of the United Kingdom.

"And I hope that this intervention will have the same speedy and effective impact as it has on vaccine deployment and help for our NHS.

"As the situation improves, questions arising from the initial response to Storm Arwen in Scotland must be answered — this cannot be allowed to happen each time there is an extreme weather event."