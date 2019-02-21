Aboyne hits record February high

Scotland has experienced its warmest February day on record, with Aboyne hitting 18C.

The Deeside ‘hotspot’ surpassed the previous best - 17.9C - in Aberdeen in 1897.

The village is recorded as having reached 18.3C on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures have been soaring across Scotland with the North-east and the Moray coast enjoying the highest.

Forecasters say warm air spreading up from Africa is causing the unseasonal weather.

It is also being boosted by what is called the Foehn effect, which involves air warming as it moves across the mountains.