Alannah’s Belladrum dream

A former Mearns Academy pupil is seeking public support in a vote which could see her opening the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on the main stage.

Alannah Moar, 20, has made the final four in a competition to play at the event in August.

The singer-songwriter is currently studying music at Napier University in Edinburgh.

In 2016, she won the Soundwaves contest which saw her competing at the O2 ABC music venue in Glasgow.

Alannah is now looking for the public’s help in achieving her dream gig in August.

She said: “Belladrum is my favourite festival and it would be a dream come true to be the opening act there.”

Voting is on the Herald Scotland Facebook page and is open until May 31.