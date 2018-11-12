Armistice 100: Communities remember

The bell at St James Episcopal Church in Stonehaven rang out for the first time in around half a century on Remembrance Sunday,

The church hosted the town’s service and parade which was led by Newtonhill Pipe Band.

Six cadets read out the 207 local names of those who died in war as the bell tolled.

The St James bell also rang out at 12,30pm to coincide with the national act of Remembrance.

The parade started at Market Square and made its way to St James for the service. Afterwards, it returned to the square for the salute and then a ceremony was held at the Black Hill memorial.

In Portlethen, a memorial orchard was opened and a carving of a Gordon Highlander from 1915 was unveiled.

As part of the ceremony, the names of 27 men from Portlethen who died in WW1 were read out.

Earlier, a piper from Lathallan School played the Battle’s O’er at 6am on the pier head of Johnshaven Harbour to mark the exact time of the signing of the Armistice.

A service of remembrance took place at Johnshaven War Memorial.