Barratt appeals Newtonhill homes refusal

An appeal has been lodged with the Scottish Government over the refusal of planning permission for 121 new homes at Newtonhill.

Barratt North Scotland wanted the development to the south of the village featuring a blend of cottage flats, semi-detached, terraced and detached properties.

But the proposals attracted more than 650 objections and were rejected by Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee last November.

During a presentation to councillors, objectors claimed that the plans would turn Newtonhill into a “zombie suburb”.

Michael Morgan, chairman of Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore Community Council, said the plans were a “significant departure” from the local development plan and should be refused.

In a statement, David Palmer, Barratt North Scotland managing director, said: “I can confirm that Barratt North Scotland has submitted an appeal against the refusal of its planning application for Newtonhill given by the local area committee.

“It is our view that this decision was flawed for a number of reasons. Firstly, it will only lead to further delay in delivering affordable housing in what has been deemed a high priority area. In fact, the council’s own housing service positively supports our proposal because of the important contribution 30 new affordable housing units could make to this highly pressured settlement.

“Secondly, the site has been designated for housing development in the last two local development plans. Moreover, prior to submitting our original application, we prepared a masterplan for the site which was approved by the council’s area committee in March, 2018. Our application mirrored the masterplan and the application was supported by all council departments and all statutory consultees.

“Finally, the committee’s grounds for refusal were not supported by the evidence it considered. They were also contrary to the recommendations made by the local planning officer, as well as the masterplan approval given by the same committee less than two months before the application was submitted.

“We strongly believe that our proposal will benefit the area by providing much-needed quality homes for sale and affordable rent, as well as creating local employment opportunities.”