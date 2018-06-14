BEM for Mearns heritage pioneer

A Mearns man who has worked tirelessly to put the area on the heritage map has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Dave Ramsay, who lives in Catterline, has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Joy Adams has been supporting the care home for more than 30 years

The accolade is for services to heritage, special needs education and to charity in Kincardineshire.

Volunteer Joy Adams also received the BEM for services to older people in Stonehaven over more than three decades.

They were among a number of Aberdeenshire recipients announced at the weekend.

Dave, 71, director of Mearns Heritage Services, is humbled by the award.

He told the Leader: “It is the biggest honour of my life.

“It means a recognition of the heritage work and that I have actually contributed something to stories and heritage that will continue, that might not have happened if I had not taken them on.

“I never in my wildest dreams ever imagined that I would end up with an award.

“It is also a tribute to all those who have helped me with projects over the years.

“There has been tremendous local support and they are all part of what I’ve been recognised for.”

Dave has been at the helm of a series of local heritage projects and commissions, including the reopening of the Maggie Law Maritime Musuem in Gourdon.

Earlier this year, he was awarded an Historic Scotland plaque - his third - commemorating the work of celebrated Catterline artist Joan Eardley.

Stonehaven woman Joy Adams has been awarded the BEM for her volunteer support to Edenholme Care Home spanning more than 30 years.