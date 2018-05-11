Bervie gardeners head for top show

Green-fingered volunteers from Brighter Bervie are set to pit their growing skills against some of the best gardeners in the country.

They are taking part in the Pallet Garden Challenge, a country-wide competition to create a mini garden in just one square metre of growing space.

The competition is organised by Scottish Gardeners’ Forum, the network of Scottish gardening clubs, and entries are judged at Gardening Scotland, the national festival of gardening and outdoor living, which this year will take place from Friday, June 1 until Sunday, June 3 at the Royal Highland Centre Edinburgh.

As inspiration for their pallet garden, Brighter Bervie has chosen the Church of Scotland Guild theme of ‘One Road – Many Journeys’ and plants will include alpines, sun lovers, bog plants and plants which prefer shady conditions.

Tom Campbell, chair of Brighter Bervie, said: “Our group is part of the Scottish Gardeners’ Forum and this will be our fourth consecutive entry for Gardening Scotland.

“Previously we have won two gold rosettes for our planters and a gold medal for a pallet garden. Our aim is to share with others the enjoyment of growing plants.”

Every year, more than 50 schools, gardening clubs and other organisations compete in the challenge and their entries are one of the most popular features with the 25,000 visitors who flock to Gardening Scotland.

Ann Burns of the Scottish Gardeners’ Forum said: “We are constantly impressed by the level of planning and gardening know-how that gardeners pack into their pallet gardens and we are looking forward to seeing the results at this year’s Show.”

Founded in 2013, Brighter Bervieinvolves olunteers creating and maintaining a trail of community gardens, sculptures and features around the Royal Burgh. They work in partnership with Bervie Primary School, Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk, SAMH and Macmillan Outreach.