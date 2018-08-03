Bervie looks its best for the judges’ visit

Inverbervie was looking its best when Beautiful Scotland judges paid a visit this week.

Brighter Bervie entered the village in this year’s competition run by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Judges arrived on Monday for a presentation on Bervie’s entry before touring selected streets, paths, gardens and meeting the people directly involved in projects past, present and future.

The local group had issued an appeal for volunteers to spruce up the community in time for ‘judging day’.

Brighter Bervie chairperson Tom Campbell told the Leader: “The weather was perfect for the visit.

“We could always use more volunteers, but those locals along with helpers from ‘partner’ organisations did a great job to make Bervie as bright as possible.

“The judges obviously wouldn’t give too much away but said they were impressed by the number and range of supportive attendees.

“Now we have a fingers-crossed wait until the results event in Haddington on September 6 to find out how Brighter Bervie has fared in comparison with other lively communities all across Scotland.”

Mr Campbell added that the two judges put everyone at ease, including the school pupils who were keen to show them their garden and orchard.

During their tour of the community, they stopped to chat to people involved in various projects, both new and old.

Beautiful Scotland is a long-established community environmental improvement campaign which Keep Scotland Beautiful runs in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

The programme supports community groups across the country as they seek to improve and enhance their local environment.

Beautiful Scotland provides the Scottish entrants to the UK-wide Britain in Bloom competition,