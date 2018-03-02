Bettridge birthday fun

Newtonhill’s Bettridge Centre is hosting a family fun day this Saturday to mark its 15th birthday.

More than 2000 people attended the opening on March 1, 2003, and while organisers are not expecting the same numbers, they anticipate a busy day at the popular venue.

A varied programme of events is planned starting at 10am through to 4.30pm.

Centre manager Louise Burnett said: “We’re also very keen to talk to local residents about our plans for re-developing the centre. We want to find out more about what kind of new facilities and activities the village and the surrounding area need - especially in the light of the growing settlement at Chapelton.

“We’re now feeling much more optimistic about the future and we’re looking forward to a very exciting few months as we push the re-development forward.”