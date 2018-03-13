Bettridge birthday party a huge success

The recent 15th birthday celebrations held by the Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill were rated a huge success - despite the snow.

A varied programme of events for the family fun day was held throughout the day.

The event also included a free coffee morning, which was run by local volunteers and supported by donations from Newtonhill Tesco and Leathen Fields Co-op.

Louise Burnett, the centre’s manager, baked a 15th birthday cake and was assisted in blowing out the candles by the McArthur family - who generously support the centre with the proceeds from the Christmas lights display at their home in St Peter’s Road.

The centre’s development officer Bridget Scott said: “We were delighted to see so many people turning out to help us celebrate this amazing milestone - especially on such a miserable cold and snowy day.

“We’re especially grateful to the management committee and the garage project team volunteers who helped us out at the fun day.

“And to all the volunteers who have helped us throughout the past fifteen years. Without the tireless support of local people the Bettridge Centre would not be here.”

Local Councillor Ian Mollison said: “Since it opened officially on March 1, 2003, the centre has been a great success, at the heart of many social activities in the community.

“Villagers had worked hard raising the funds for the centre, more than tripling the size of the original 1980s community hall. “These campaigns resulted in the million pound centre we see today.”

Those who attended the coffee morning were encouraged to take part in the Bettridge Centre’s public consultation regarding the proposed garage re-development project.

The project will provide additional facilities at the centre and the purpose of the consultation is to find out exactly what facilities - such as a community gym or a yoga/dance studio - local residents would be most keen to use.