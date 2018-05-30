Big splash as pool opens for summer

Stonehaven’s open air pool has opened for the summer.

#The popular attraction was bathed in brilliant sunshine for the first visitors of the season at the weekend.

A large crowd gathered for the opening ceremony on Saturday, performed by STV presenter Andrea Brymer.

Musical entertainment was provided by Newtonhill Pipe Band.

Hundreds of swimmers are estimated to have made the most of the good weather throughout the day.

One visitor said: “It was a great day.

“The weather couldn’t have been better and everyone was enjoying themselves.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a good summer and get the use of the pool throughout.”

There had been doubts over the popular tourist attraction opening in time for the summer.

The usual preparations by the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool were delayed after a volunteer was injured in an accident in February.

It led to an investigation and work was held up until its completion.

Aberdeenshire Council assured the volunteer group it would do its utmost to get the iconic facility open in time.