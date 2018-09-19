Big splash at Stonehaven outdoor pool

Stonehaven’s open air pool has experienced a highly successful season.

The visitor attraction drew nearly 37,500 customers during the long, hot summer - an increase of 24% on last year.

The outdoor pool is a partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and the charity, the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool.

Friends chair Pete Hill said: “This has been a memorable, historic season for the pool.

“We have welcomed almost 37,500 people to the pool this summer, which is an increase of more than 24% on last year, itself a successful season.

“The pool also won its fifth consecutive TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and was admitted to the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, a wonderful accolade for any attraction, but particularly for one which opens for only a short season.

“Not only that, but the Friends of the Pool were also honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.”

The omens were far from good in May when there were doubts over whether the facility would open in time for the season.

Health and Safety inspectors were called in after a volunteer was involved in an accident while preparations were under way for the seasonn.

However, the UK’s most northern lido opened in time.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee, Councillor Anne Stirling, said: “It’s great to see that Stonehaven Open Air Pool remains such a popular summer attraction.

“The fine weather this year has no doubt played its part, but the very hard work of the Friends group and council staff is what makes the pool such a special place to visit.”

The boost to visitor numbers is also being put down to a range of other activities at the pool.

Following a customer survey last year, the Friends group introduced weekly aqua zumba sessions, regular live music, children’s entertainment at weekends, and a second aqua ceilidh.

Information from the study also showed that fewer that 50% of the customers were from Stonehaven.

The charity was originally formed by the local community to ensure the pool’s future when it was threatened with closure in the 1990s.