Bike ride and walk boost for charity

An annual charity bike ride and 5k walk in Aberdeenshire saw record numbers turn out to enjoy fun activities on Sunday.

More than 200 cyclists took part in the Burness Paull Chapelton Bike Ride in the new town of Chapelton, near Newtonhill.

Local residents and spectators welcomed the cyclists home from the 42-mile and 12-mile routes, and more than 50 people took part in the Brio Retirement Living 5k walk.

The event was held in aid of North East Sensory Services (NESS), a sensory impairment charity that supports more than 6,500 people in the North-east.

Funds raised from the bike ride and the walk will go directly to NESS, helping the charity to provide life-enhancing services to people who have sight or hearing loss.

Neil Skene, fundraising co-ordinator at NESS, said: “This year’s event was bigger and better than ever, and we are delighted so

many people came out to support the cyclists and walkers to enjoy a day in the sunshine.

“The atmosphere in Chapelton was really fun, as the square was packed full of residents and visitors who came to enjoy all the

wonderful local music, and delicious food that was on offer, as well as cheering on the cyclists throughout the day.

“Funds of over £14,000 have been raised at this event over the last two years to help support NESS, and we are confident we will

raise even more money than last year.”

Caroline Fife, the Duchess of Fife, landowner and developer of Chapelton, said: “This was our third year and we are delighted

that it was again a resounding success. Each year, we try to improve the event and this year we introduced an optional walk around the scenic lake of Elsick house, increasing the distance to 7k.

“It really is a great community event, raising money for the large number of people in society who have sensory loss.”