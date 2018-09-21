Burning brightly - fireballs’ future safe

One of the North-east’s most popular Hogmanay celebrations is celebrating a partnership funding deal which will help secure the event until 2021.

Stonehaven’s world-famous fireballs ceremony has received ongoing support from Stewart Milne Homes after the housebuilder sponsored the event.

The parade in full swing

By 2021, the company will have backed it for five years and helped organisers – Stonehaven Fireballs Association – to delight thousands of spectators in what continues to be a free event.

The continuing success of the time-honoured festival is reliant on the many volunteers, local businesses and residents.

However, with the funding and support now confirmed, the popularity is expected to grow.

Last year saw around 12,000 spectators watch 45 fireball swingers parade down the High Street at midnight, accompanied by bagpipers and performers, before casting the fireballs into the harbour.

Neil Thomson, construction director at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “As we look ahead to a new community at Dunnottar Park, we want to continue playing our part in making Stonehaven one of the most desirable places to live in the North-east by supporting the Stonehaven fireballs.

“As a local supporter of this world-famous event, I am delighted Stewart Milne Homes are able to help in this way.”

Ross Milne, committee chair of Stonehaven Fireballs Association, added: “The association is delighted with the support that Stewart Milne Homes has given the event

“To commit to a total of five years sponsorship is outstanding in this day and age and shows real dedication, not only to the fireballs ceremony, but also to the local community.

“This financial boost, along with the continued support and assistance from many local businesses, will keep the fireballs burning brightly for years to come.”