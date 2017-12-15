Bus driver dies after crash

A bus driver has died after a three-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

His coach, carrying 13 pupils from Lathallan School in Johnshaven, was in collision with a lorry and a car on the South Deeside Road, near Maryculter Bridge.

None of the children sustained serious injuries.

The male drivers of a red Audi A4 and a white DAF lorry were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what are not thought to be life-threatening injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As a result of the serious road traffic collision earlier today on the South Deeside Road, the male bus driver has sadly died.

“The collision occurred at 7.45am close to the Maryculter Bridge on the B979 South Deeside Road, outside Aberdeen, and involved a lorry, a bus and a car.

“Thirteen pupils from Lathallan School in Johnshaven were on the bus at the time of the incident, but none have sustained any serious injuries.

“The South Deeside road will remain closed for the time being between Leggart Terrace and Netherley Road, plus Milltimber Brae.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.