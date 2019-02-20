Bus firm wants views on changes

Stagecoach North Scotland is consulting bus users on proposed timetable changes.

The company is seeking feedback following the cuts announced in Aberdeenshire Council’s supported bus services.

All comment received by Friday, February 22, will be reviewed ahead of the final timetables, due to be introduced on Monday, April 15.

The majority of journeys and services set to be withdrawn are as a direct result of the changes proposed by the council in line with the reduction in its budget.

David Liston, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We completely understand the pressures that Aberdeenshire Council face with the reduction in their budget.

“We have worked closely together to identify solutions to minimise the impact of these changes for our customers.

“Customer comments do help us to ensure we have optimised departure times and routes and would be grateful for all comments by Friday, February 22.”

Stagecoach says it is working closely with the council to ensure the changes have a minimal impact on bus users.”

All feedback can be emailed to nscotmarketing@stagecoachbus.com and public.transport@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.