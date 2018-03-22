Autumn opening for bypass

The Aberdeen bypass opening has been delayed until the autumn.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown provided the update following urgent discussions between Transport Scotland and Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL).

The talks followed an announcement by one of the consortium’s partners last week that they expected the completion date to be in the summer.

Originally, the £745million AWPR project had been expected to be ready by the spring.

Mr Brown confirmed that ARL now expects to be able to open the project in the autumn.

The contractor has reported a number of issues that have contributed to this decision, with the impact of Storm Frank during winter 2015/16, recent extreme weather and the collapse of Carillion all having an impact on the opening date.

Mr Brown said: “While this revision to the opening date is very disappointing to the people of the North-east, we have to accept the expert advice of our contractors on the ground who are delivering this significant project.

“Clearly there has been a huge amount of work that has gone into getting the project to where we are now. I would like to pay tribute to the effort of the people who are working hard to get this project over the finishing line.

“I understand how highly anticipated this project is for those living and working in the region and the patience local communities have shown during the construction process.

“I would like to thank them for their continued patience as we enter the final stages of the project. Transport Scotland will continue to work closely with ARL to open sections of the road at the earliest opportunity.”