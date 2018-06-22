Blaze managing director in running for top industry award

A local company boss has been shortlisted for a leading industry accolade.

Howard Johnson, managing director of Blaze Manufacturing Solutions in Laurencekirk, is in the running for Industry Leader in the Gold Awards.

The awards recognise talent from across the oil and gas sector and the winners will be decided by a panel of influential energy figures.

Mr Johnson established Blaze in 2006 from a shed in his garden and has grown the company, despite the turbulent times of the oil and gas turndown, by diversifying into new markets.

The firm employs 35 people across two locations and provides safety critical solutions in oil and gas, renewable energy, mining and commercial and industrial markets.

Mr Johnson said: “Being shortlisted for such a prestigious award is testament to my colleagues at Blaze who have continued to challenge and question the norm, innovating and developing our products and solutions along the way.”

The Gold Awards will be held at a ceremony in the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen on September 7.