Businesswoman on awards shortlist

A Mearns businesswoman is in contention for a top award.

Ann Johnson, finance director of Laurencekirk-based Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, is a finalist in the Business Women Scotland and Women’s Enterprise Scotland awards.

The event is hosted jointly by Scotland’s two leading female business organisations and celebrates the achievements and important economic contribution made by women in the sector.

Ann, whose husband, Howard, and two sons work at Blaze, said: “As a woman in an engineering and manufacturing company, I am thrilled to have been shortlisted for this award.

“I am proud of the team at Blaze and that we have women in key roles, working for us, making their mark in a predominantly male industry.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel on Friday, November 2.

Blaze provides technical safety and loss prevention solutions in the oil and gas, renewable energies, mining, commercial and industrial sectors and in 2017 was named as one of the top 1000 UK Companies to Inspire by the London Stock Exchange.