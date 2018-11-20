Chip shop contests title of UK’s best

A Mearns chip shop is in contention to become the UK’s best.

Gourdon’s Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar is among six finalists in the 2019 National Fish and Chip Awards in London on January 24.

The restaurants scored well from mystery visits to their premises in order to gauge quality standards.

Key award judging criteria included customer service, quality fish and chips, and maintaining a first-class dining environment.

Judges were also looking for excellence in menu development and innovation, responsible sourcing policies, staff training and marketing.