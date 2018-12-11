Christmas Classic sees young farmers out in force

The recent young farmers’ stock judging competition at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic saw another large turnout.

Hosted by Aberdeen & Northern Marts (ANM) in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, young participants from the North and North-east were eager for the competition held at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

Results were as follows: Junior Club Team - 1 Echt C; Hannah Lorimer, Lynsey Brown, Faye Wilkie 670 points; 2nd – Turriff D: Ellie Milne, Millie Mackenzie, Natalie Milne 658 points; 3rd – Turriff A: Fraser Chapman, Jack Sleigh, Stewart Sleigh 646 points.

Senior Club Team - 1st – Turriff F: Leanne Duguid, Zoe Donald, Nicola Ewing 686 points; 2nd – Deer & District C: Michael Gall, Angus Craig, Bruce Shand 642 points; Joint 3rd – Alford B: Bruce Keir, Sally Glennie, Mark Wattie, and Inverurie C: Megan Kildrummy, Amy Ingram, George Milne 638 points.

Senior Individual Member - Joint 1st – Zoe Donald – Turriff, and Kieran Milne – Turriff and Blair Wyness – Kinneff 234 points.

Junior Club Member - Joint 1st – Lauren Innes, Lower Speyside, and Kyle Cruickshank, Strathspey 230 points; 2nd – Craig Buchan, Deer & District 226 points.

Open Section - 1st – Ian Wilkie 226 points; 2nd – Charles Mathers 222 points; Joint 3rd – Fraser Cumming and Heather Charles 214 points.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) is Scotland’s largest rural youth organisation.