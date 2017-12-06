Co-op deal for Burnside Brewery

A Mearns brewery has secured a contract to supply two of its ales to Co-op food stores across Scotland.

Based in Laurencekirk, Burnside Brewery’s Gary and Dave Metcalfe turned their hobby for home brewing into an award-winning business and have landed their largest contract to-date supplying nearly 40 of the community retailer’s stores.

The brewery will provide its Wild Rhino Blonde Beer – a craft brewed light blonde beer and its Golden X Best Bitter.

Commenting on the contract Gary said: “We are delighted. Our mission is quite simple really – great tasting beers.

“This contact win is our largest yet and will play a part in raising awareness of our brand in new markets, making our beers available in communities across Scotland.”