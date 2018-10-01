Come and visit the Mearns!

A Mearns politician has urged tourist agencies to capitalise on the opening of V&A Dundee and help guide visitors to neighbouring communities in Aberdeenshire.

The museum officially opened to the public last month to much fanfare and international publicity, with an ambition to bring in £185 billion to the city economy by 2020.

Local community leaders have led calls for this ambitious return to be distributed around the surrounding regions allowing them the benefits of a vibrant tourist economy.

Mearns Councillor Leigh Wilson, who recently visited the V&A, has been championing local tourism since elected last year.

He said: “The arts and design sectors are crucial in transforming and rejuvenating any community – as has been the case in countless other places around the world.

“With the renewed interest in Dundee and the increased turnover of tourists to accompany it, I am determined that areas such as the Mearns relentlessly promote ourselves to a captive audience and entice some of those hundreds of thousands of visitors a little further north.”

Mearns Tourism Association has been leading a campaign to raise the area’s profile as a destination and, last year, launched the Visit Mearns website.

The group has embarked on projects, including resurrecting a pathway along a lost railway track connecting Inverbervie and Montrose.