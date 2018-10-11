Commons praise for Shire firms

Two Aberdeenshire businesses which strive to get local schoolchildren into the workplace have been praised at Westminster.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie mentioned Macphie of Glenbervie and Glen Tanar Estate in a question to the Commons Leader.

Both were “inspiring futures” finalists in the Northern Star Business Awards – with Glen Tanar a winner for its work with Aboyne Academy.

Mr Bowie asked Andrea Leadsom whether there was a UK-level means of recognition for those such as Glen Tanar/Aboyne and Macphie/Mearns Academy.

She said both could apply for the 2020 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, administered by the Department for Business, in the “promoting opportunity” category.

Mr Bowie said later: “These firms do so much in their communities in the Mearns and in Upper Deeside respectively.

“Both get students in and onto the business, giving them real opportunities and skills and practical work experience that will help prepare them for the world of work.

“I’m thrilled the Leader of the House recognised that work, she’s made a very good suggestion, and I would back businesses in my constituency all the way to a Queen’s Award.”