Councillors back stadium plans

City councillors have approved Aberdeen FC’s plans for a new £50million stadium at Kingsford.

The proposals, backed by planners, were given the go-ahead by 32 votes to nine at a special meeting of the full council.

The club wants to build a 20,000 capacity ground and training facilities on a site near Westhill.

It put the application on hold last October to allow more time to discuss the project with planning officials.

Planners had recommended approval, subject to strict conditions.

The Kingsford proposals had divided local opinion with opponents raising concerns over a potential increase in traffic and the stadium being build on green belt.

Aberdeenshire Council recently renewed its objection.