Dunnottar Castle - a ‘hidden treasure’

Dunnottar Castle is in the top 10 of the UK’s ‘hidden treasures’.

The Stonehaven visitor attraction has been described by a location expert as one of the “most amazing positioned castles in Scotland”.

The castle has been included in the leading group by Premier Inn which has teamed up with award-winning UK film location expert Tom Howard to take at look at what he believes are some of the country’s most exciting hidden treasures.

He has opened up his professional notebooks to create a list of ten less well-known locations he considers are perfect for a summer staycation.

Tom said: “The primary duty of a location manager is to discover places to film which are interesting, unique and not often in the public eye.

“From a castle on a hill in the middle of Scotland to a heritage railway in eastern Lancashire, the United Kingdom is full of treasures that are off the beaten track.

“I’m privileged to have a job that sees me scouring the entire UK looking for places that will delight moviegoers and TV viewers and it’s wonderful to have hand-picked a few of my favourites.

“These really wonderful destinations may not be the first place that travellers think of but, trust me, they are well worth a visit.”

Meanwhile, Stonehaven has been shortlisted for the title of Scotland’s Most Beautiful Town.

The town is among 35 finalists announced by Hidden Scotland in a competition to find the most charming and picturesque place in the country.

They were chosen by Hidden Scotland followers on social media sites Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jack Cairney, founder of Hidden Scotland, said: “I’m excited to start our search for Scotland’s Most Beautiful Town or Village.

“Our audience has picked some of the most charming and picturesque places you can visit in Scotland and it’s a delight to be able to showcase some of these places.”