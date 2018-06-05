Emma is a ‘proud’ finalist

A local hypnotherapist has been shortlisted in the Elevator Awards 2018.

Emma Armes, who lives near Stonehaven, is one of three finalists in the Spirit of Enterprise category in the North-east business awards.

It gives special recognition to an individual, group or organisation that has overcome significant challenges to establish their business.

Director of Aberdeenshire Hypnotherapy, Emma is also Scotland’s only master practitioner and trainer of OldPain2Go, a talking therapy which helped turn her life around after she suffered a devastating back injury in 2009.

A former paramedic with 17 years’ experience, Emma damaged her back while she was preparing to return to work after the birth of her son.

Suffering from chronic and debilitating pain, she was unable to resume and was medically retired from the job she loved in 2011.

Emma then underwent a number of surgeries and tried a range of treatments, including nerve blocks, acupuncture, physiotherapy and chiropracty, none of which worked for her, leaving her suffering from depression and anxiety.

She saw an advert for hypnotherapy and decided to give it a go.

Emma said: “The therapy was life-changing and so I decided to retrain as a hypnotherapist, setting up my own business in 2016.

“I am overwhelmed, proud and excited to have been shortlisted in the Elevator Awards.”

Winners will be announced on June 28.