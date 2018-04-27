Finishing touches to retirement homes

The first homes at a new Aberdeenshire retirement village are nearing completion.

The two cottages are at Chapelton, near Newtonhill, and have been developed by Brio Retirement Living.

Brio, formerly Liberty, selected Chapelton as the first location for a series of UK retirement villages.

The homes will be within walking distance of Brio’s community hub, Slate and Grain Brasserie and the wider town.

Named after Scottish clans, the one-bedroom Campbell cottage and the two-bedroom Fraser are among 22 types of homes now available to buy.

Following the name change, Brio says its team, plans and ambition for Chapelton remain the same, with residents set to move in from early 2019.

Karl Hallows, director of development and sales, said: “As we’re approaching the completion of the show homes, we’re starting to see our vision for the finished properties come to life and how it will seamlessly integrate into the wider Chapelton community.”

Once completed, the village will have 94 one and two-bedroom apartments and cottages.