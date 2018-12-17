Gourdon fish bar is finalist in seafood campaign awards

A Mearns chip shop is in the running for a leading award.

Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar in Gourdon has been named among the top four businesses in the UK recognised for their efforts in promoting Seafood Week, as part of the annual National Fish and Chip Awards.

To reach this stage of the competition, the shortlisted businesses have been assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, focusing strongly on the marketing objectives and promotional tactics of their Seafood Week activities.

The winner of the Best Seafood Week Campaign accolade will be announced at the National Fish and Chip Awards on January 24.