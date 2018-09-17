Green light for local housing

Work is set to start on a major new housing development in Stonehaven.

The project by Osprey Housing has been given the go ahead following a successful planning appeal, with the firm taking a total of 43 properties at the Stewart Milne Homes site at Dunnottar Park.

Osprey chief executive, Glenn Adcook, said: “We very much welcome the news that planning permission has been granted, as this will be a significant and exciting development for Osprey

“We will have a mix of social and mid-market rental properties at the site, providing a range of much-needed affordable housing in the area.

“This flagship development is our first substantial new build in Stonehaven. It is a very important part of our plans to increase the number of homes we build across Aberdeenshire over the next five years.”

Osprey’s 43 properties will be made up of one, two, three and four bedroom homes including cottage style flats, houses and bungalows, of which 11 properties will be at mid-market rental.

John Low, Stewart Milne Homes North managing director, said: “This development will include a mix of high-quality homes designed to appeal to the needs of the market.

“As with all our developments, we aim to create desirable places to live and we are committed to delivering well-designed homes and carefully-planned communities.”

The Scottish Government provided a grant of just over £3m with further funding for the Osprey development coming from Bank of Scotland.