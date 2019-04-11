Legal firm buys Stonehaven business

A North-east legal firm has doubled the size of its business in Stonehaven by acquiring a long-established local solicitors and estate agents.

Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace (RCCW) has bought Connons of Stonehaven, which dates back to 1905.

The Connons team will move to RCCW’s office in Market Buildings on completion of the deal on May 30.

The Aberdeen firm has a staff of more than 150 and a network of branch offices in Stonehaven, Banchory, Ellon and Inverurie.

The recent acquisition adds its extensive range of services to those Connons have been providing in the fields of residential and commercial property, and wills, trusts, and executory work.

Naomi Mearns, partner and Stonehaven branch principal at RCCW, will be working closely with Scott Rennie, associate solicitor at Connons, to “spearhead the project and enable a smooth transition”.

Mr Rennie will continue to support clients in his new role as part of the RCCW team.

Managing partner Keith Allan said: “We are one of the oldest-established firms serving Aberdeen and the North-east area.

“Our commitment to growth in the local area is evident by the recent acquisitions of Winchesters in Ellon and now Connons in Stonehaven, which link with our over-arching strategy.”

Connons principal, Gordon Ritchie, who will be retiring, added: “I am delighted about the transfer of my business as I have great faith in my colleagues at RCCW.

“We have the same local focus and strong values and I know that our long-established clients will be provided with the same high quality services they have come to expect from us.”

Connons has a long history in Stonehaven.

The firm has been supporting its clients with residential, commercial and private client matters since 1905 when James B Connon opened his first business in the Market Buildings.

RCCW operates from its head office in Aberdeen’s Albyn Place and has a property office in Union Street.