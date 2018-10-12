Local architects in awards shortlist

A firm of Stonehaven architects is shortlisted for another national award.

Nikki Ritchie, director of Hyve Architects, is the only Scottish finalist in the Best Renovation/Extension Architect or Designer in the 2018 Build It Awards.

They celebrate all aspects of self-build and renovation and recognise innovation and excellence in the sector.

Judges considered how the architects and designers had transformed the homeowners’ ideas into their dream homes, before selecting just six finalists from across the UK.

Hyve’s shortlisted project was renovation and extension of an Edwardian terraced house in Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road conservation area to create more space for a growing family.

Nikki said: “We worked closely with the family throughout the process getting to know them and what they liked and disliked. Both they and we were very pleased with the finished result.”

Last month, Hyve added to its list of industry accolades when it won the Velux Maximum Exposure Award, run in conjunction with the Royal Incorporation of Architects Scotland (RIAS).