Local firm’s global award

A Mearns family firm has won an accolade for its worldwide achievements.

Bio Technics, part of the OTL Group based in Gourdon’s Linton Business Park, received the Going Global Award at the recent Northern Star Business Awards.

The group, comprising of three divisions, designs and manufactures innovative products including firefighting foams, industrial cleaning products and specialist infection control solutions.

Bio Technics has amomgst its range of products the world’s first patented antimicrobial and sporicidal hospital curtain.

It has the capability to trap and kill pathogens that are harmful to human health, preventing them being transferred to patients.

The company now exports this and other products in its infection control range to over 30 countries world-wide, with 2017 demonstrating a significant increase in its

exports.

OTL Group managing director David Evans said: “It is no easy achievement to build relationships with a global customer base and ensure that products meet the requirements of specific international markets.

“However, the team have worked tirelessly to achieve just that, and I am justifiably proud to accept this award not only on behalf of the them, but also on behalf of our valued customers and distributors.”