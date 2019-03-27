Macphie celebrates two top awards

It was a double celebration for local firm Macphie of Glenbervie as they lifted two top awards at separate events last week.

The Aberdeenshire-based food ingredient manufacturer was recognised as employer of the year at the Scottish Rural Awards in Edinburgh, as well as lifting an award for one of its newest products at the North East Scotland Food Awards in Aberdeen.

The Rural Employer award in Edinburgh acknowledges companies which actively seek to attract, invest in, retain and reward talent. The judges said they chose a business that reflects its rural values by fostering a true sense of belonging and community in the workplace.

Meanwhile, the Best Foodservice Product award in Aberdeen recognises Macphie’s development of the first vegan-certified cake mix range for use by industry professionals both in the UK and internationally.

The judges felt Macphie is a food producer that shows a high level of innovation and clearly demonstrates the positive impact on their business.

Chairman Alastair Macphie said: “This is an absolutely brilliant result and a double whammy being recognised in two different award ceremonies on the same night.

“The award for our new vegan product is important as we are very proud of our track record in innovation and exploring new products.

“Keeping focused on the future helps us identify opportunities in the ever-evolving food industry as we deliver inspirational solutions for our customers.

“However we are committed to cultivating a diverse, rewarding employee culture so it is particularly gratifying to be recognised as employer of the year. We’re lucky, the passion of our people is one of our greatest strengths.”