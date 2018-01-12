Macphie’s appointment

Mearns independent food ingredients manufacturer Macphie has appointed a new technical director to its board.

Mark Duncan is currently head of Glenbervie operations.

His new role will take the lead on research and development, quality and safety and health and environmental.

Mr Duncan has been with Macphie since 1995, undertaking various roles in the business.

He joined as Glenbervie quality assurance manager, moving on to become head of quality and regulatory affairs across Glenbervie and Tannochside, before taking up his present position.

Managing director Andy Underwood said: “Mark has a wealth of technical and operational knowledge across the business, as well as a broader appreciation of our entire supply chain, which will be invaluable as we move forward.”