Mearns chip shop gets Holyrood praise

A Mearns chip shop that highlighted the benefits of fish to local schoolchildren has been praised in the Scottish Parliament for its campaign work.

The Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar in Gourdon issued free vouchers to pupils in the village, Inverbervie and Lathallan School last year, in an effort to promote the benefits of eating fish more often.

Its efforts have been nominated in the Best Seafood Week Campaign at the annual awards held by industry authority Seafish, as well as the Best Fish and Chip Restaurant.

North East Region MSP Liam Kerr has lodged a Holyrood motion that congratulates the business.

The Scottish Conservative MSP said: “At a time when shoppers are becoming rightly conscious about where their food comes from, produce doesn’t get any more local than the many kinds of fish caught mere miles from our coast.

“This scheme encouraged children, not only to diversify their diets but give different kinds of fish a chance.

“It’s good for health and broadening the kind of fish we eat is good for preserving fish stocks - vital to the North-east economy.”