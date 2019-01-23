Mearns company in running for triple success

An award-winning Mearns company is in the running for more success.

Laurencekirk-based Blaze Manufacturing Solutions has been shortlisted in the SPE Aberdeen Offshore Achievement Awards.

The event is the largest and longest-established oil, gas and renewables industry accolades for the UK offshore energy sector, covering all aspects from supply to upstream operations and offshore renewables.

Blaze has been shortlisted in three categories - Export Achievement, Great Company (SME) and Above and Beyond.

Managing director Howard Johnson said: “It’s a huge achievement to have been shortlisted for three awards and is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Blaze.

“We’ve had a tough couple of years, but things are turning a corner and this year is exciting for us with new clients and market sectors coming on board.”

The winners will be announced on March 14 at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Meanwhile, Blaze, established in 2006, has announced a new appointment.

Trisha Pirie takes on the role of commercial director.

She joins the company from Scottish Enterprise where she specialised in growth strategies.

She is also a non-executive board member with Dundee and Angus College and a trustee of the Dundee and Angus Foundation.

Ms Pirie will help to deliver Blaze’s diversification and exporting targets.