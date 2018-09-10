MP calls for end to “fuel price lottery”

A North-east Conservative MP is urging supermarket bosses to address a “fuel price lottery” for drivers filling up at different locations.

Andrew Bowie said motorists face significant disparities at the pump in different parts of his constituency of West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine and across the wider region.

A recent survey gave a snapshot of prices of 128.9p for a litre of petrol and 131.9p for diesel in Banchory but 131.9p for petrol and 134.9p for diesel in Stonehaven,

Outwith the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency, drivers in Fraserburgh can fill up on petrol for just 126.7p a litre, or in Huntly for 126.9p. The figures for diesel prices were 129.7p and 129.9p respectively.

Mr Bowie is writing to major supermarkets like Tesco to ask why there are such differences across the local area.

He said: “Drivers around the North-east are paying very different sums at supermarket pumps – sometimes relatively short distances apart.

“It is not right that you can fill up at one end of my constituency for two or three pence less a litre than at the other end. Yet prices vary significantly between Stonehaven and Banchory. There are even disparities in the price at pumps owned by the same supermarket.”