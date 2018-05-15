MP visits DPD parcel depot at Portlethen

A North-east MP has visited the local DPD parcel depot in Aberdeenshire to see first-hand the work that goes on.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie spent the morning at DPD’s Portlethen base last week.

DPD is one of the UK’s leading ‘time-critical’ carriers and has an extensive network with a ground service to Europe and air express to the rest of the world.

Mr Bowie was given a tour of the premises and in insight into the day-to-day operation serving firms around the local area. Speaking afterwards, Mr Bowie said: “This site opened in 2016 as part of a £10million expansion by DPD that also included a new distribution centre in Dunstable. It is good to see jobs being created in Portlethen and I wish the company every success in future.”

Gary Yard, Scottish regional manager for DPD said: “DPD was pleased to welcome Mr Bowie to our Aberdeen depot and show him the great opportunities we provide across Aberdeen for our drivers, depot staff and self-employed franchisee drivers who operate out of the depot. We hope he’ll be back soon to see how our operations in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine have developed.”