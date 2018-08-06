MSP’s call to First Minister over tractor ban

The First Minister has been urged to support calls from North-east farmers to reverse a tractor ban on the new Aberdeen bypass.

Nicola Sturgeon was due to attend today’s Turriff Show – the largest summer event for the agricultural industry after the Royal Highland Show.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman has challenged Ms Sturgeon to tell farmers if she is in favour of the restrictions planned for the new Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Mr Chapman has written to Transport Scotland to seek clarity after local officials suggested that the bypass would be granted “special road” status, which would mean agricultural vehicles are excluded.

The issue was highlighted by farming industry body NFU Scotland during a round table discussion at the New Deer Show last month. Farmers are concerned that they will have difficulty transporting livestock, particularly those looking to make the journey from Ellon to the other side of the city at Portlethen.