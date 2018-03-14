Netherley Road to close for two weekends for AWPR work

Further road closures have been announced to allow for work on the Aberdeen bypass.

The Netherley Road at Stonehaven is to shut for two weekends.

The B979 will close between Mains of Ury and the junction with Glenury Road around 8pm tomorrow (Friday) until 6am on Monday, March 19, and again at 8pm on Friday, March 23, until 6am on Monday, March 26.

The shutdown will allow workers to carry out surfacing work and progress the construction of the new Stonehaven junction.

Transport Scotland say that diversions will be sign-posted.

There will be no access to the A90 via the new southbound slip road during the closures.